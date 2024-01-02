Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Shares Down 0.2%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.63. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Burtech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.