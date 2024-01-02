Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JSF Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

