Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,981.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

