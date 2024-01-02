Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.50

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$154.50 and traded as high as C$166.60. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at C$166.55, with a volume of 407,875 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$176.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$166.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$107.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$157.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$154.50.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C($0.05). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of C$3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0928086 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total transaction of C$919,977.71. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.46, for a total value of C$919,977.71. Also, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total value of C$755,428.05. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

