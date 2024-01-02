Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$95.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$98.00 to C$96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total transaction of C$4,335,890.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kara Lee Slemko sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$92.87, for a total value of C$278,610.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.72, for a total value of C$4,335,890.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,752 shares of company stock worth $23,611,297. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$86.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$67.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.07.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.5160173 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

