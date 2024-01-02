Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 32,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 86.6% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,610 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.59.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

