Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 153 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Capital Market Strategies LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.10 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $170.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.22. The company has a market capitalization of $491.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.55 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

