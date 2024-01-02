Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $112.15 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total transaction of $392,524.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,412 shares in the company, valued at $388,227,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,538 shares of company stock worth $12,083,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2,190.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 84,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $131.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $1.10. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

