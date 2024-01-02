CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.49. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,183,400 shares traded.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.