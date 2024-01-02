CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.69

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $5.49. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,183,400 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.26%. This is a positive change from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth $52,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

