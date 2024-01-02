Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stake Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Celanese were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth about $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Celanese by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.6% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $155.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Celanese

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.