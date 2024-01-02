Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.
Shares of CNTA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
