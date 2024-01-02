Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,092,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,830,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,313,000 after buying an additional 580,500 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,018,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 117,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.06. Equities analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

Further Reading

