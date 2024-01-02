Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 963,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 866,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEPU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Central Puerto by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Central Puerto by 83.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Stock Performance

Shares of CEPU stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Central Puerto has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Central Puerto Announces Dividend

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.1188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Central Puerto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Central Puerto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.