Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,123,700 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 10,909,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,515.5 days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

CFTLF stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

