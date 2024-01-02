Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,123,700 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 30th total of 10,909,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,515.5 days.
Chinasoft International Price Performance
CFTLF stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.70.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
