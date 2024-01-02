Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.75

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.75 and traded as high as $18.70. Civista Bancshares shares last traded at $18.44, with a volume of 16,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Civista Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $289.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $918,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $643,000. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

