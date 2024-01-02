CKW Financial Group Sells 400 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CKW Financial Group reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.2% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.93.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.51, for a total transaction of $33,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,655.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

