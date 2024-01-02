Clarius Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,589 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.0% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,206 shares of company stock valued at $17,335,013. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average is $132.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $143.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.