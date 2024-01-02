Clarius Group LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Equifax by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $247.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.52. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $252.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

