Clarius Group LLC Invests $122,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 265,062 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Banco Santander by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 220,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 832,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 74,679 shares in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.17 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.0852 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

