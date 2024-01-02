Clarius Group LLC Sells 787 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

NYSE HIG opened at $80.38 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $73.80.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $13,901,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

