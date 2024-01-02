Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 387,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 121.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.