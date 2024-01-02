Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the third quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 387,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 125,233 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.2% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 324,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 121.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 91.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery
Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery
In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
