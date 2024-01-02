Coerente Capital Management Sells 150 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coerente Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HWG Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 45,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

