Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,642,995.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its 200 day moving average is $136.61. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

