Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.62

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.62 and traded as high as C$10.20. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$10.13, with a volume of 47,804 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.75.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of C$819.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.62.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. Research analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3752932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Sandra Balic sold 33,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total transaction of C$332,623.71. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$162,972.00. Insiders sold a total of 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $798,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.