Contrasting German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for German American Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 2 3 2 1 2.25

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $62.56, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $278.06 million 3.45 $81.82 million $3.02 10.73 Texas Capital Bancshares $1.49 billion 2.08 $332.48 million $7.44 8.69

This table compares German American Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. Texas Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than German American Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 28.75% 15.41% 1.47% Texas Capital Bancshares 19.39% 7.83% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats German American Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as information, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration services; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing working capital, internal growth, acquisitions, and business insurance premiums, as well as consumer loans; loans to exploration and production companies; mortgage finance loans; commercial real estate and residential homebuilder finance loans; first and second lien loans for the purpose of purchasing or constructing 1-4 family residential dwellings, as well as home equity revolving lines of credit and loans to purchase lots for future construction of 1-4 family residential dwellings; and real estate loans originated through a small business administration program, as well as equipment finance and leasing services, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and debit and credit card services; escrow services; personal wealth management and trust services; and depositors American Airlines AAdvantage miles. It operates in Austin, Fort Worth, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

