Contrasting Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Aravive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $3.88 million 6.59 -$14.92 million ($1.09) -1.01 Aravive $9.14 million 1.00 -$76.32 million ($0.96) -0.13

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aravive. Sol-Gel Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aravive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

34.1% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Aravive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -1,665.41% -62.42% -55.28% Aravive -569.65% N/A -99.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sol-Gel Technologies and Aravive, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Aravive 0 4 1 0 2.20

Sol-Gel Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 623.98%. Aravive has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 9,802.99%. Given Aravive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aravive is more favorable than Sol-Gel Technologies.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; SGT-610, a rare disease for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome which has completed Phase II clinical trials; and Erlotinib and Tapinarof to treat other rare skin indications. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. The company has collaboration with Perrigo. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.