Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.43 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corundum Group Inc. trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,642,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock worth $9,392,653 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

Shares of AMZN opened at $151.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 78.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

