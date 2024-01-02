CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $144.33

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.33 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 152 ($1.94). CPPGroup shares last traded at GBX 152 ($1.94), with a volume of 975 shares traded.

CPPGroup Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 144.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.45 million, a PE ratio of -271.43 and a beta of 1.51.

CPPGroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers assistance and financial protection for cards and ATMs; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare services; dark web monitoring, identity protection, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.