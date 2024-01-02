Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,510.65

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,510.65 ($44.70) and traded as high as GBX 3,934 ($50.10). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,808 ($48.49), with a volume of 33,152 shares.

CWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,620 ($58.83) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,620.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,763.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,510.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.70 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,489.36%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,879 ($49.40), for a total transaction of £103,414.14 ($131,687.43). Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

