Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.72.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.50 price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$13.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.30. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 690.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,450.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

