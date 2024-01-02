CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 930,100 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 30th total of 836,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO stock opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $20.10.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -353.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading decreased their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CTO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

About CTO Realty Growth

(Get Free Report)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.