Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

