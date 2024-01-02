CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $921,026.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,332 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $243,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 216,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,732 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,747,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,697,000 after purchasing an additional 598,707 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 61,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,475,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 0.30.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.