Czech National Bank Buys 2,246 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 185,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,275,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,833,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $259.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $240.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total transaction of $73,129.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $135,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,053 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,667. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.53, for a total value of $73,129.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.