Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.26). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 147.13%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 48.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

