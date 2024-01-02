Czech National Bank Grows Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,194 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after acquiring an additional 96,202,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after buying an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $22,039,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $181,158,000 after buying an additional 1,626,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAL

American Airlines Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.