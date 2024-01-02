Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $68.55 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 83.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

