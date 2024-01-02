Czech National Bank Has $1.46 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after buying an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after buying an additional 521,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $133.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FMC from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash purchased 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

