Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Daily Journal Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daily Journal has a 12-month low of $250.00 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.39 and its 200-day moving average is $302.64.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 4.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on DJCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.