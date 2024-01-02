Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,533 shares of company stock worth $1,883,246. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

DRI opened at $164.30 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.93.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRI

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.