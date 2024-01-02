DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $350,000 Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3,653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.83.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $842.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.24. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $1.18. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arcturus Therapeutics

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

