DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 223 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 839,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.84%.

Amdocs Profile

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.