DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 21.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,905,000 after purchasing an additional 558,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 414.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 508,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 410,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.80.

NYSE:WHR opened at $121.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.70%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

