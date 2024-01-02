DDD Partners LLC Has $15.90 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DDD Partners LLC decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $144.95 and a 52-week high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

