Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading Up 1.6%

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.59 and last traded at C$37.54. Approximately 98,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 113,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFY. CIBC increased their target price on Definity Financial from C$40.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.03.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Definity Financial Co. will post 2.6939971 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

