Derbend Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Derbend Asset Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Derbend Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,206 shares of company stock worth $17,335,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $143.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

