Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,040.75

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,040.75 ($25.99) and traded as high as GBX 2,452 ($31.22). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,360 ($30.05), with a volume of 44,382 shares changing hands.

DLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Derwent London to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,913 ($24.36) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,512 ($31.99) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,443.75 ($31.12).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,153.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,040.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -473.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

