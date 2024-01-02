Digital Health Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHAC) Shares Up 1.2%

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 5,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHAC. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in Digital Health Acquisition by 8.2% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 83.5% during the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 128.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 35,025 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition by 76.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 30,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Health Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. 14.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

