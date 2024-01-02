Digital Transformation Opportunities (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Shares Up 95.1%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU – Get Free Report) shares were up 95.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.89 and last traded at $32.89. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 9,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Trading Up 95.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 5,757.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 115,140 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 8.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period.

About Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

