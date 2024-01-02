Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $143.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APPS

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6,070.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 40,675 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 12.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.