Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.96

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.96 and traded as high as $27.40. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 103,000 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Institutional Trading of Dime Community Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,176 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

